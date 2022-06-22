SC Lottery
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and Lowell Drive just after 1 a.m. Wednesday where they found a 17-year-old man lying in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says a second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating and no arrests have been made.

