Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet

A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was run over and dragged 30 feet after being ejected from his vehicle on Rivers Avenue.

A crash involving three vehicles happened on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Daniel Cooler, a 35-year-old male from Charleston, died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash on Sunday at 3:12 a.m.

Two vehicles were driving west on Rivers Avenue when Cooler’s vehicle pulled out of a parking lot, an incident report states.

Police say Cooler pulled out and cut across three lanes; one of the vehicles then tried to swerve and avoid him but was unable to.

Cooler’s vehicle hit the front right side of that vehicle, causing him to lose control and be ejected, according to investigators.

After being ejected, a third vehicle attempted to stop but ultimately hit and ran over Cooler, which pinned him under the vehicle and dragged him 30 feet.

Police have determined that Cooler contributed to the collision and are continuing to investigate.

