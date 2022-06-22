SC Lottery
SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce warns of phishing scam

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is warning of a phishing alert being sent to cell phones.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is warning of a phishing alert being sent to cell phones.

The scam sends a text message with a link that directs the recipient to a site that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits portal, however, the department says the link does not direct users to the correct site.

Officials say anyone who may have entered their information into the fake site should log in to their MyBenefits portal and change their password and make sure other personal information is correct.

The agency says they are unaware of any monetary loss from the scam, but says anyone with concerns they may have been a victim of identity theft should fill a report with their local police department and fill out the ID theft form on the SCDEW website.

SCDEW is reminding you to not click on any links that are not verified and associated with its department.

