SC education supt. candidate steps away from SC for Ed role

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the candidates for state education superintendent announced she will take a leave of absence from the teachers’ advocacy group she founded.

Lisa Ellis, the Democratic nominee for the role, posted a statement to her Twitter account announcing she will step away from SC for Ed. Ellis is the executive director of the organization.

“When I founded SC for Ed in 2018, I did so out of the overwhelming need to represent the voice of classroom teachers and to place an extraordinary teacher in every South Carolina classroom,” she said in the statement.

But she said she feels it is “most appropriate” that she takes a leave of absence from the group.

“I believe an organization of such importance should have the utmost trust of the public and the full attention of its leader, and I do not believe both would be possible should I remain acting Executive Director during my general campaign,” she said. “This is a race I take seriously for the same reason as parents across the state do: our children should have the best public education.”

Ellis will face the winner of the Republican Primary runoff election in November. The two Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the runoff are Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

Bittersweet moment for SC for Ed. https://t.co/nsoOwE3q3W — SCforED (@SCforEd) June 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.