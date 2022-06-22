SCDEW phishing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is warning of a phishing alert being sent to cell phones.

The scam looks similar to a message you see on your screen. The fake message says it’s from the department of workforce and that if you click on the link, you can update your payment method.

SCDEW says the link looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits Portal, however the department says the web link does not direct users to the correct website.

🚩 PHISHING ALERT: Please be aware of a new phishing attempt via a TEXT MESSAGE that includes a message similar to one in the second image in this post and links to a copycat website that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits Portal. pic.twitter.com/4VmimgDNck — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) June 20, 2022

SCDEW is reminding you to not click on any links that are not verified and associated with its department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.