SCDEW phishing
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is warning of a phishing alert being sent to cell phones.
The scam looks similar to a message you see on your screen. The fake message says it’s from the department of workforce and that if you click on the link, you can update your payment method.
SCDEW says the link looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits Portal, however the department says the web link does not direct users to the correct website.
SCDEW is reminding you to not click on any links that are not verified and associated with its department.
