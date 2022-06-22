SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said that he put schools police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave and that another officer would assume the embattled chief’s duties. In a statement, Harrell did not give a reason for removing Arredondo but said it remains unclear when district officials will know the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.

Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told a state Senate hearing on Tuesday that Arredondo — the on-site commander — made “terrible decisions” as the massacre unfolded on May 24 , and that the police response was an “abject failure.”

The Uvalde investigation intensifies. (CNN)

Three minutes after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school, sufficient armed law enforcement were on scene to stop the gunman, McCraw testified. Yet police officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. The classroom door could not be locked from the inside, but there is no indication officers tried to open the door while the gunman was inside, McCraw said.

McCraw has said parents begged police outside the school to move in and students inside the classroom repeatedly pleaded with 911 operators for help while more than a dozen officers waited in a hallway. Officers from other agencies urged Arredondo to let them move in because children were in danger.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said.

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

Latest News

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Hearings on Uvalde shooting continue as school police chief put on leave
Officers responded to the Latitude Apartments on Old Glory Lane at midnight.
1 injured, 5 vehicles stuck by gunfire at N. Charleston apartment complex
The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting