SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days

WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days
WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days(HCACC)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A dog held at an Horry County animal shelter has been reunited with her owners after over 100 days!

The Horry County Animal Care Center said Wednesday that Sardinia, AKA Loretta, was brought back to her original owners after being at the shelter for months.

In a social media post, the HCACC said the dog’s owners recognized her adoptable photo over the weekend and contacted the shelter. Once the match was able to be confirmed, officials made arrangements to reunite Loretta with her family.

The HCACC also says it encourages pet owners to have an up-to-date microchip and collar in order to keep track of pets in case they get lost.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was...
Owner of dog that injured elderly woman asked passerby to shoot dog during attack, deputies say
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase