WATCH: Dog at Horry County animal shelter reunited with owners after over 100 days

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A dog held at an Horry County animal shelter has been reunited with her owners after over 100 days!

The Horry County Animal Care Center said Wednesday that Sardinia, AKA Loretta, was brought back to her original owners after being at the shelter for months.

In a social media post, the HCACC said the dog’s owners recognized her adoptable photo over the weekend and contacted the shelter. Once the match was able to be confirmed, officials made arrangements to reunite Loretta with her family.

The HCACC also says it encourages pet owners to have an up-to-date microchip and collar in order to keep track of pets in case they get lost.

