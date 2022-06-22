SC Lottery
State health dept. holds 1st COVID briefing since vaccine approved for children under 5

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a statewide briefing on the coronavirus Wednesday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday it is important that children six months of age and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 now that they have been approved for the vaccine.

DHEC Public Health Director Brannon Traxler led DHEC’s first COVID briefing since the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children six months and over. Prior to that EAU, the vaccine had only been approved for children six years of age and older.

“If we can get this age group vaccinated have a strong level that will reinforce protection in the household, in daycare facilities and in classrooms, thereby helping with attendance also in the workplace,” Traxler said.

DHEC has strongly encouraged parents to talk with their children’s health care provider about the vaccine. Traxler said getting young children vaccinated an go a long way in protecting older, more vulnerable members of the community.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised. Getting this younger age group vaccinated will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to control the impacts of COVID-19 and keep our families safe, especially as we get further into the summer months.”

South Carolina’s initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccine for this age group includes 27,800 doses of Moderna and 27,800 doses of Pfizer. DHEC will be offering these free vaccines at many DHEC vaccine clinics, including health departments.

The agency’s vaccine locator will list the clinics that have the vaccine available and designate them as “6 months to 5 years.” In addition, DHEC is working with pediatricians and other providers to ensure they have a supply if they choose to offer the vaccine for this age group.

