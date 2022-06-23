3 mobile homes destroyed in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three mobile homes in Colleton County were destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says they responded just after 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning to the 1900 block of Smoak Road for a call of a fire endangering a school bus.

Arriving firefighters say they found three vacant single-wide mobile homes on fire along with approximately one-half acre of woods on fire.

Officials say the blaze was under control within 30 minutes and crews were able to prevent the blaze from reaching a fourth home and an old school bus on the property.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation and no power was connected to any of the buildings at the time.

