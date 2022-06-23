SC Lottery
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting for a new substation Thursday...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting for a new substation Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting for a new substation Thursday morning.

The Sangaree substation, located at 347 Sangaree Parkway, is the department’s sixth substation in the county.

Officials say the substations allow deputies to complete paperwork and reports without having to return to the sheriff’s office headquarters and promote reduced response times.

They also help with visibility and outreach in communities.

