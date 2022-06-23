Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting for a new substation Thursday morning.

The Sangaree substation, located at 347 Sangaree Parkway, is the department’s sixth substation in the county.

Officials say the substations allow deputies to complete paperwork and reports without having to return to the sheriff’s office headquarters and promote reduced response times.

They also help with visibility and outreach in communities.

