Blue Bell introduces new summertime ice cream flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (Lowcountry Weekend) - Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing what it says will be the “flavor of the summer.”

The new flavor, Strawberry Lemonade, is strawberry ice cream swirled with a lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” Blue Bell’s Sara Schramm said. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet.”

Strawberry Lemonade will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

The ice cream maker also announced another new flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, which is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Like Blue Bell’s Strawberry Lemonade flavor, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will also be sold in half-gallons and pints but only for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.