Calvin Craft named head basketball coach at Wando

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando has found their new boys head basketball coach.

The school announced on Thursday that Calvin Craft, who’s been a member of the school’s faculty and a part of the basketball program since 2015 will take over the team.

Craft replaces Chris Warzynski who resigned after 7 seasons earlier this year.

Craft has experience as a head coach in the Lowcountry. He spent 6 seasons as the head coach at Cane Bay as their first ever varsity coach and led the team to a pair of playoff appearances.

He also spent time as an assistant at Bishop England.

“Wando High School is very fortunate to have Coach Calvin Craft to lead the basketball program to new levels,” Wando’s athletic director Mark Buchman said in a statement. “He is very passionate about his teaching, coaching skills, family, the school, the community, and most importantly, the mentorship of all students at Wando High School. He will inspire and motivate our student-athletes to the best of their abilities in the classroom, in the community, and on the basketball court.”

The Warriors are coming off a 12-12 season in 2021-22.

VIDEO: Mayfield leads after Day 1 of Rice Planters
VIDEO: RiverDogs beat Fireflies 11-0 on Wednesday
