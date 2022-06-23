City releases planned improvements for Charleston 9 memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston on Thursday released renderings of planned improvements to a firefighter memorial.

Charleston 9 Memorial Park sits on Savannah Highway next to Charleston Fire Station 11 on the site of the Sofa Super Store fire where the nine firefighters were killed.

One proposed improvement is an overlook terrace next to the fire station with nine bands of bricks extending from the nine windows representing the fallen firefighters.

Other improvements include interpretive memorial panels and landscaping around the existing flagpole.

A new rendering from the city of Charleston shows proposed improvements to the Charleston 9 Memorial Park. (City of Charleston)

Officials say the renderings were created after consulting with the families of the fallen and members of the Charleston Fire Department.

A remembrance ceremony was held at the park Saturday, 15 years after the tragedy.

