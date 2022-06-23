Committee to review 320 unit multi-family development on Daniel Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Technical Review Committee on Thursday will decide whether or not Nowell Creek Village can move forward with the residential portion of its development on Daniel Island, which will include 320 multi-family units.

The Nowell Creek development includes an existing office building, as well as the proposed construction of retail stores, a restaurant, single-family residences and more.

According to their website, Nowell Creek will be a “waterfront community on Daniel Island that will feature first-class office environments, experiential retail, high-end apartments, and luxury homes.” However, the committee will only be focusing on reviewing the multi-family residential portion.

Robert Summerfield, Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability said this is a very large, complicated project because it’s divided up into three areas with three different design teams working on each different area.

He said Thursday is the “last stop” in their review process of the residential portion, meaning if all goes well, Nowell Creek will be given the go-ahead to break ground on the 320 multi-family units.

“At this stage in their development, they should be pretty close. And once they’ve addressed all the comments coming out of TRC they should at that point be able to go vertical,” Summerfield said.

Thursday’s committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and, according to the published agenda, the discussion of the Danial Island development is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

