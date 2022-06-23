SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.
A dangerous hammerhead worm was found in Arkansas.(WGCL)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities.

Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture, KAIT reports.

Officials said hammerhead worms can contain a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which is often found in pufferfish. Exposure to tetrodotoxin can cause headaches, body numbness, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

They mentioned hammerhead worms are carnivorous, and if the worms are cut in half, they will regenerate, creating two worms instead of one.

Officials said you should do the following if you spot a hammerhead worm:

  • Do not touch it. Wear gloves if you handle them.
  • Do not hesitate to kill the worm. They recommend putting it into a bucket with salt, vinegar or hot water to kill it.

Hammerhead worms are often identified by their broad spade-shaped head and long-flattened body. They typically grow to be 8 to 12 inches.

If you spot a hammerhead worm, officials recommend reporting your sighting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was...
Owner of dog that injured elderly woman asked passerby to shoot dog during attack, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
insert
Man arrested after drugs seized from Georgetown hotel
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
Crews battle large fire at Summerville apartment complex
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership