Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl last seen a week ago.

Z’hreamir Aubrnashia Ke’Mari Grant was last seen at a home on East Estates Boulevard in West Ashley on the evening of June 16.

Deputies say Grant was supposed to stay with her great-grandmother but never returned after retrieving her belongings.

Grant is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Det. James Jacko at 843-529-5357.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

