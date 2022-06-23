Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl last seen a week ago.
Z’hreamir Aubrnashia Ke’Mari Grant was last seen at a home on East Estates Boulevard in West Ashley on the evening of June 16.
Deputies say Grant was supposed to stay with her great-grandmother but never returned after retrieving her belongings.
Grant is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Det. James Jacko at 843-529-5357.
Authorities say no foul play is suspected.
