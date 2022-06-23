Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Sherry Michele Nelson, 50, was last seen in the area of Ardwick Road on Johns Island on May 31, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Investigators say she had been admitted earlier that day to a West Ashley hospital but had been released.

She does not have a cellphone or a vehicle, Knapp said.

No foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Nelson is 5 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.