Environmental nonprofit removes two boats from Charleston harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit Wounded Nature Working Veterans and a leadership Charleston group raised roughly $15,000 to lift what they call The Rusty.

The boat has been causing harm to the surrounding marine life and was a hazard to boaters in the area.

With extra money raised, they were able to lift The Rusty and tow out another boat that’s been abandoned in the Charleston Harbor for about three years.

A team of divers, a towboat crew and law enforcement were all hands-on deck for the removal. Part of the process included slings and airbags that were hooked onto the boat. The team then floated the boat up bringing the rusty to the top of the water.

Rudy Socha, CEO of Wounded Nature, says these boats are dangerous to the environment.

“When the fiberglass breaks apart it disperses, it gets into the oyster beds and contaminates them,” Socha says.

According to the nonprofit, South Carolina doesn’t dedicate any money toward boat removal. Wounded Nature says they are always looking for corporate supporters to help fund their projects because removing a boat can cost anywhere from $2,000 to more than $100,000.

The leadership Charleston group says they look forward to working with others in the community to support local nonprofits and continue to support and protect our waterways.

