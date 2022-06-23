SC Lottery
Hottest day this week to end with scattered storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of heat and lots of humidity today ahead of a cold front that will provide some relief as we head into the weekend. Expect a sunny sky for most of today with temperatures warming very quickly. Highs will reach the upper 90s inland with near 90° for a high along the beaches. The heat index will peak near 105° this afternoon. Use caution and make sure you stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside today! The best chance of rain all week will arrive late this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms are possible but not everyone will see rain. After today, the rain chance fades away as we head into the weekend. Behind a front that moves through tonight, we won’t be quite as hot with lower humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with morning temperatures in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Lots of Sunshine. Hot. Late Day Showers/Storms. High 97.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

