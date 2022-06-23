SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

How to eat healthy with rising food prices

Tips on how to eat healthy even with rising food costs. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The rise in food costs is hitting wallets hard at the grocery store.

The latest inflation report shows the cost of groceries has surged by almost 12%. That is the largest year-on-year increase since 1979.

Staples like eggs, fish and meat are seeing the largest jump in prices.

”Right now, it’s safe to say that just eating is getting more expensive, but you’re still able to find some really inexpensive, healthy options,” said registered dietitian Amy Patton.

To cut your grocery bill, Patton says make more meatless meals by using beans and lentils as protein instead.

Because pre-cut fruits and veggies are pricey, Patton also recommends cutting your own vegetables. She also says buying frozen or canned produce can be cheaper, and just as nutritious.

”I’d rather someone who’s eating on a very tight budget go for a canned vegetable and rinse it off versus not getting in a vegetable at all,” Patton said.

Choosing store brands can also help save money. Always stick to your grocery list and never shop when you’re hungry.

Stocking up on healthy staples you can use in multiple meals is also a great money-saving tip.

”Maybe you’re making a big stew or big stir-fry and you’re using a recipe that calls for a cup of celery for example. Maybe you take that celery and you dice it up or slice it and then you have it for snacks with hummus or peanut butter,” Patton said.

Patton also says buying in bulk can help you save money. If your store has bulk bins, bring your own container and scoop out the amount you need.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was...
Owner of dog that injured elderly woman asked passerby to shoot dog during attack, deputies say

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
Sherry Michele Nelson, 50, was last seen in the area of Ardwick Road on Johns Island on May 31.
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Johns Island
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market