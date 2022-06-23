SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lightning strike kills woman, 2 dogs in Southern California

Southern Californians were disturbed by what happened to a woman, whose body was found Wednesday. (Source: KCAL/ KCBS/Twitter@LOUIE_44/CNN)
By JOHN ANTCZAK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles County say a woman and two dogs found dead on a path were struck by lightning.

A sheriff’s official says the bodies were found Wednesday morning along the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera.

Thunderstorms with lightning and downpours began rumbling across Southern California before dawn as a low-pressure system off the coast pulls monsoonal moisture into the region.

The National Weather Service says the weather will become calmer on Thursday and then return to more typical June conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

Animals shelters in the Lowcountry are teaming up Sunday to host foster fairs around the...
Lowcountry animal rescues hosting foster fairs
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is holding a ribbon-cutting for a new substation Thursday...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says