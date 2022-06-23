LIVE VIDEO: Crews battling large fire at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police have confirmed crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.

Summerville Police say Benton’s Lodge Road and Springview Lane will be temporarily closed. Please use caution if in the area.

There was no immediate word on whether any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

