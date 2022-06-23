SC Lottery
Lowcountry animal rescues hosting foster fairs

Animals shelters in the Lowcountry are teaming up Sunday to host foster fairs around the Tri-County.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Animals shelters in the Lowcountry are teaming up Sunday to host foster fairs around the Tri-County.

The four organizations, Charleston Animal Society, Berkeley Animal Center, Pet Helpers and Dorchester Paws, say fostering animals expands the capacity of the shelters while giving the animal relief from the stress of shelter life.

“Our area shelters do an amazing job saving lives and fostering is a key to the lifesaving success we see in the Lowcountry,” Pet Helpers Animal Behavior Manager Alexis Kaul said.

The shelters are encouraging people to learn about fostering opportunities with the shelters for dogs and cats.

Organizers say they are looking for “BFFs,” or the Best Friends Foster Program, for animals in need of behavioral evaluation and support.

“The most frequent behavioral challenges we need assistance with include high-energy/inappropriate play, fear-based behaviors and general anxiety,” Berkeley County Animal Center Event Coordinator Tiffany Hoffman said.

The foster program provides insight into the foster animal’s true behavior away from stressors in the shelter.

The organizations are hosting the fairs at four separate locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday:

Charleston Animal Society

2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC

Hanahan Library (Berkeley Animal Society)

1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan, SC

Pet Helpers

1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC

Dorchester Paws

136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC

