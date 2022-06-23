Man arrested after drugs seized from Georgetown hotel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) -In a joint narcotics investigation, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department arrested a man for drug trafficking on Wednesday.

Darrell Hazel Jr., 31, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and possession of schedule 1,2,3,4 and 5 narcotics.

Police say the following items were seized from the Econo Lodge on Church Street:

Crack Cocaine – 35.42 grams

Heroin – 103.94 grams

Cocaine – 14.59 grams

MDMA (ecstasy or molly), Oxycodone and Adderall’s – 286 Pills

The drugs police say they seized in the investigation. (Georgetown Police Department)

The investigation began when law enforcement received a tip about drug activity. Officers then observed the suspect at the Budget Inn and Econo Lodge.

A search of the suspect’s room was conducted after consent to search the room was given, an incident report stated.

Hazel Jr. is in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office and police department both thanked the public for their help in the investigation. If anyone has any information about suspected drug or criminal activity, you are encouraged to call the police department at 843-545-4300 or the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.