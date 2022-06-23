Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they captured two suspects in two different business burglaries just a half-hour apart.

Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary and a 16-year-old boy is charged with attempted burglary, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the Goodwill store on Eagle Drive, Jacobs said. When officers arrived, they were directed by the security company to Canup’s location, The security company told police Canup was still inside the business and running out of the rear bay doors. Police were able to take him into custody without incident.

“Officers found a large amount of jewelry from Goodwill inside the suspect’s backpack,” Jacobs said.

The second incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Tanger Tobacco and Vape on International Boulevard. Officers responding to an alarm spotted a hole in the front glass with some blood and broken glass around the front door.

Police spotted the 16-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, on the other side of the shopping plaza. The teen turned and began to run towards the Aloft hotel and police followed, Jacobs said.

Police say the boy had cuts on his hands consistent with placing his hands through glass. He was released on a custodial promise, Jacobs said.

