SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Michigan teen’s trial in school shooting moved to January

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22,...
Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. A judge on Thursday, June 23, 2022 postponed a murder trial until January in the case of the teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school.

Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley say a September trial date wouldn’t leave enough time to go through evidence and prepare. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office didn’t object.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a trial for Jan. 17.

The 16-year-old Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in the November shooting at Oxford High School.

Earlier that day, his parents were summoned to discuss the boy’s disturbing drawings on a math assignment, but they declined to take him home. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
Animals shelters in the Lowcountry are teaming up Sunday to host foster fairs around the...
WATCH LIVE: Animal rescues announce Lowcountry Foster Fair
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling
The FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case