SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

Officials said the dress code will help improve the learning environment. (Source: WFAA/FAMILY PHOTO/CHANGE.ORG/CNN)
By WFAA staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORNEY, Texas (WFAA) - Clothing with hoods, dresses, skirts and skorts now all banned for students in fifth grade and higher at a Texas school district.

It’s part of a new dress code that officials say will help improve the learning environment, and it has one soon-to-be sophomore fighting back.

In a few weeks Brooklynn Hollaman will dig through her closet, looking for clothes to wear on her first day of 10th grade.

“We were allowed to wear dresses and skirts and skorts and everything like that,” she said.

But this fall, the Forney high schooler will have to limit what she can put on.

Forney Independent School District is updating its dress code for the upcoming school year.

The district has a seven-page document with every detail, but the most notable changes include this: No clothing with hoods can be worn inside. That includes hoodies, jackets and coats.

Also dresses, skirts and skorts cannot be worn by fifth-graders or older. Pre-kindergarten through fourth-graders are still allowed to wear the latter.

“I even have a little sister that can’t wear skirts anymore,” Brooklynn said.

In a statement, Forney ISD writes the dress code is meant to “improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment.”

“I think people should be able to wear them as long as they’re appropriate,” Brooklynn said.

Students like Brooklynn aren’t OK with it. So she started a petition, already gathering thousands of signatures against the new dress code.

“She you know, a young lady should be able to choose what she wears. They shouldn’t be forced to wear pants,” said Derick Hollaman, Brooklynn’s father.

Her parents said they fully support her. Derick Hollaman said he spoke to the district to find out why the code was changed.

“I was told that basically hoodies were a safety issue that kids wouldn’t take the hoods off their head,” he said. “When I asked regarding the dresses, I was told that they were trying to teach professionalism.”

The Hollaman family said they disagree with the reasoning.

“I don’t think adding this extra dress code is going to help the situation at all,” said Amy Hollaman, Brooklynn’s mother.

On Monday, Brooklynn said she hopes to appeal to the school board and revert the dress code to what it was before.

“We got the momentum going,” she said.

The superintendent hasn’t been available for an interview.

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
Deputy Austin Aldridge
‘He was ambushed’: Spartanburg County deputy shot in line of duty dies
A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was...
Owner of dog that injured elderly woman asked passerby to shoot dog during attack, deputies say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
Student challenges dress code that outlaws dresses, skirts, hoodies
The nonprofit Wounded Nature Working Veterans and a leadership Charleston group were able to...
Environmental nonprofit removes two boats from Charleston harbor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Recommendations issued for SC’s $360M portion of $26B opioid lawsuit settlement