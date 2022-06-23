Not as hot with lower rain chances as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The best chance of rain all week will arrive late this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms are possible but not everyone will see rain. After today, the rain chance fades away as we head into the weekend. Behind a front that moves through overnight, we won’t be quite as hot with lower humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs remain near 90 degrees early next week with the slight chance of a shower/storm. Rain chances will increase as we head into the middle of the week thanks to another cold front.

TODAY: Late Day Showers/Storms. High 97, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain & Storms Likely. High 89, Low 72.

