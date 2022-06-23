Pitching and Power Lead RiverDogs to 11-0 Win over Fireflies

Charleston, SC The Charleston RiverDogs won in dominating fashion 11-0 over the Fireflies in front of a Wednesday night crowd of 2,587 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. With one game remaining in the first half of the Minor League Baseball season, the RiverDogs hopes for a playoff berth are still alive.

JJ Goss, Over Galue, and Brayden Theriot each combined to allow just two hits to the Fireflies in the shutout win. Goss would start the game and go 3.0 innings, striking out three, and only giving up one hit. Over Galue followed and cruised through four innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Then, Brayden Theriot finished the game striking out four batters in the final two innings to secure the shutout.

The bats got hot early for the RiverDogs in the first inning, as they scored two runs in the opening frame off of Fireflies starter Frank Mozzicato. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a walk. After a Mason Auer single, Bobby Seymour knocked in the game’s first run with an RBI single to center field. Auer scored on a wild pitch the very next batter.

The RiverDogs scored one each in the second and third inning as well. In the second inning, Kenny Piper roped a double into left field. After advancing to third on a dropped third strike, Piper came home on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. In the third inning, Nick Schnell got it started with a single and advanced to second as the ball got passed Erick Pena in centerfield. Two batters later, Schnell scored on a fielding error by Daniel Vasquez to make it 4-0.

The score would remain the same until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the RiverDogs exploded for four runs on three hits. With one out, Spikes launched his third home run of the season into straight away left field to make it 5-0. Then, after a walk to Auer and a single by Schnell, Bobby Seymour went opposite field for his eighth home run of the season to put the game away.

The RiverDogs added three more in the bottom of the eighth inning. RHP John McMillan retired the first two hitters of the inning before surrendering three straight walks to Spikes, Williams, and Auer. Then, Schnell roped a double down the right field line that cleared the bases to make it an 11-0 game.

Over Galue picked up the win after going four innings to improve to 6-0 on the season. Frank Mozzicato fell to 0-3 after giving up four runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Bobby Seymour had four RBI in this game to give him 46 on the season, which is second in the Carolina League. Nick Schnell knocked in three runs as well and scored twice.

Ballpark Fun

Tonight, was Peanut Free Night at The Joe with Charleston allergy and Asthma. There was not a single site of peanuts at The Joe. It was also Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed; the grandstand ticket price matched the national average price of a gallon of gas at $5.01.

The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05. LHP Antonio Jimenez (3-3, 4.41) will take the hill for the RiverDogs, while RHP Ben Hernandez (1-6, 4.68) toes the rubber for the Fireflies. Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser! Join the party with $1 beers, $4 well cocktails, and DJ DollaMenu on the Ashley View Pub.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.