Police: Man tried to hit officer with his vehicle before chase

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man is facing charges after trying to hit an officer with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop on Thursday.

Anthony Abbott will be charged with assault and battery 1st degree, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.

While out on patrol, an officer made a traffic stop on Abbott’s vehicle for an equipment violation.

During the stop, Abbott resisted arrest and then attempted to hit the officer with his vehicle as he drove away, an incident report stated.

A short chase began on 220 Holiday Dr. near the Nexton area. After driving through Berkeley County, Abbott eventually gave up near Carnes Cross Roads, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Abbott will be lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center to await a bond hearing. Police say Abbott is also wanted in Pennsylvania on a probation violation.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.