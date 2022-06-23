SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Man tried to hit officer with his vehicle before chase

No injuries were reported in the incident.
No injuries were reported in the incident.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a man is facing charges after trying to hit an officer with his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop on Thursday.

Anthony Abbott will be charged with assault and battery 1st degree, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.

While out on patrol, an officer made a traffic stop on Abbott’s vehicle for an equipment violation.

During the stop, Abbott resisted arrest and then attempted to hit the officer with his vehicle as he drove away, an incident report stated.

A short chase began on 220 Holiday Dr. near the Nexton area. After driving through Berkeley County, Abbott eventually gave up near Carnes Cross Roads, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Abbott will be lodged at the Berkeley County Detention Center to await a bond hearing. Police say Abbott is also wanted in Pennsylvania on a probation violation.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
Crews battle large fire at Summerville apartment complex

Latest News

A group of community leaders gathered to show support for Burke High School after negative...
Activists defend historic Black school after arrest of alum
Berkeley County officially opened a new Sheriff’s Office substation on Sangaree Parkway...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
Crews battle large fire at Summerville apartment complex
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Firefighters battle massive Summerville apartment fire