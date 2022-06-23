SC Lottery
Police searching for man wanted for questioning

Police say they are looking for Harry Capers III, 38, who they describe as 5′06″ weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a missing person case.

Police say they are looking for Harry Capers III, 38, who they describe as 5′06″ weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Capers III was last seen with a woman, who has been missing since March of 2020, at the Econolodge in Summerville, police say.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 843-554-5700.

