Winthrop’s Mayfield leads after round 1 of the Rice Planters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Winthrop’s Nick Mayfield shot a first round 64 on Wednesday to take a 1 shot lead in the 50th Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament at the Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant.

Mayfield was incredible on the back 9 shooting a 29 and making birdies on 7 of the 9 holes including 6 in a row from 11 through 16. He would also birdie 18 to finish at -8.

Georgia Tech’s Any Mao is in 2nd place after the first day after shooting -7. His Yellow Jackets teammate Aidan Kramer is in 3rd place at -4.

Defending champion Drew Hackett of UNC Wilmington is tied for 4th place with Louisville’s Sebastian Moss at -3. Hackett is attempting to become the first golfer to win the Rice Planters in back to back years since Bert Atkinson in 1997-98.

James Island alum and current Clemson golfer Drayton Stewart is among 11 players tied for 6th place at -2.

Round 2 begins on Thursday morning.

