1 wounded in Seabrook shooting, deputies say
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Seabrook that left a person injured.
Deputies responded to Vidalia Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
There is no update on the victim’s condition or the identity of the suspect, deputies say.
Investigators say there does not appear to be a threat to the public.
Anyone with information can contact dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Another shooting occurred in Beaufort County on Friday, which also left one person hurt.
