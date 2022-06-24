SC Lottery
18-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing child, authorities say

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a sexual offense in North Carolina for sexually abusing a young child. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a first-degree statutory sexual offense stemming from an investigation that started in July 2021, as reported by WHNS.

Investigators said the abuse took place when Procopio was 18 and the victim was 3 years old.

“Every report of a sexual offense is taken seriously by the sheriff’s office,” Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

This week, Procopio was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. The 18-year-old will be required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release.

