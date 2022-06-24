7 charged in connection to cockfighting in Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Department of Justice says seven people are facing charges for their roles in a gamecock fighting venture and illegal gambling operation in Dorchester County.

The following defendants have been arrested:

Roy Michael Limehouse, 65, of Ridgeville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

Roosevelt Curry, 67, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

Joey Leverane Brown, Jr., a/k/a “Junior,” 41, of Warrenville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

Shannon Hubert Baxley, 49, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.

James Franklin Roundtree, 51, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

Jeremey Allen Bessinger, 40, of Fairfax, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

Brandon Isaiah Mclaughlin, 24, of Gloverville, was charged with animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation.

If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the indictment, according to a news release.

“Following the indictment, federal law enforcement officers placed a legal hold on the property where the illegal activity occurred,” the DOJ stated. “Federal law enforcement officers also seized cash and three vehicles used in relation to the animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation.”

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Inspector General, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

