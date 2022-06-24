SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of temporary disruption to 9-1-1 service

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a temporary disruption to the 9-1-1 service in the city of Beaufort.

Century Link advised Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch that residents in the City of Beaufort may have trouble reaching 9-1-1, due to temporary technical difficulties.

If you experience an issue getting through to 9-1-1 during an emergency, contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Century Link is working on the issue.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
