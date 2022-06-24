Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office warning of temporary disruption to 9-1-1 service

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a temporary disruption to the 9-1-1 service in the city of Beaufort.

Century Link advised Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch that residents in the City of Beaufort may have trouble reaching 9-1-1, due to temporary technical difficulties.

If you experience an issue getting through to 9-1-1 during an emergency, contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Century Link is working on the issue.

