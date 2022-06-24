SC Lottery
Busy Hornets select Williams, trade Duren in NBA draft

Mark Williams, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected the...
Mark Williams, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets drafted two centers in the first round of the NBA draft — trading one away and keeping the other.

The Hornets selected Memphis center Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick before trading the pick away to the New York Knicks, said a person familiar with the deal.

The Hornets then used the 15th pick on Duke 7-foot-2 center Mark Williams, who they hope will become a big man who can fix some of the team’s biggest woes in the middle.

The Hornets will receive a future first-round draft pick and four second-round draft picks in the Duren trade, the person said.

