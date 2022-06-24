Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Burton.

Deputies responded to Possum Hill Rd. at 2:00 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, deputies found a man on the road who had been shot one time. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“It is believed the subjects shot from a vehicle and left the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

There is no description of the vehicle or subjects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

Another shooting happened Friday afternoon in the county that also left a person injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.