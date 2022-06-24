Deputies searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing from the Ladson area.

Jahnice Sharron Smith, 24, was last heard from on the phone on June 14.

Deputies describe Smith as 5′1″ weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith drives a black 2019 Nissan Altima. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

No foul play is suspected, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Anyone with information can contact detective Timothy McCauley at 843-529-6205 or dispatch at 843-743-7200.

