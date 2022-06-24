SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman

Jahnice Sharron Smith, 24, was last heard from on the phone on June 14.
Jahnice Sharron Smith, 24, was last heard from on the phone on June 14.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing from the Ladson area.

Jahnice Sharron Smith, 24, was last heard from on the phone on June 14.

Deputies describe Smith as 5′1″ weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith drives a black 2019 Nissan Altima.
Smith drives a black 2019 Nissan Altima.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

No foul play is suspected, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Anyone with information can contact detective Timothy McCauley at 843-529-6205 or dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini

Latest News

Law enforcement leaders said they are trying to get out into the community more and show their...
Law enforcement, neighbors gather in Ridgeville for gun violence forum
Police say they are looking for Harry Capers III, 38, who they describe as 5′06″ weighing 160...
Police searching for man wanted for questioning
Berkeley County officially opened a new Sheriff’s Office substation on Sangaree Parkway...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation