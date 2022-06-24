Early voting for runoff elections ends Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early voting for runoff elections in South Carolina’s primary ends Friday.

Runoffs decide which candidates will appear on the ballot in the November general election after no one in those races received more than 50% of the vote.

Two statewide races will be decided in the runoff, the Republican primary for state superintendent of education and the Democratic primary for US Senate.

Other races in the Lowcountry that went to a runoff include the Republican primary for Berkeley County Council District 6 and the Democratic primary for State House District 101.

Early voting sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with at least one early voting site open in each county. Voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

South Carolinians who did not get a chance to cast their ballots during the early voting period can vote in person on Tuesday.

Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the State Election Commission advises voters to figure out where their polling place is ahead of time because it may have changed. Again, voters will need to bring their photo ID or voter registration card.

