Georgia Tech’s Kramer leads Rice Planters Amateur after 2nd round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer shot a 2nd round 66 to take over the lead at the Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday.

Kramer takes a 1 shot lead into Friday’s final round over his Yellow Jackets teammate Andy Mao and Rutgers’ Luke Wells. Kramer is at -10.

Winthrop’s Nick Mayfield, who held the lead after round 1, shot a 73 on Thursday and dropped to -7.

Drew Hackett of UNCW, who’s attempting to become the first player to win the Rice Planters in back to back years since 1998, shot a 74 on Thursday and dropped to -1.

The final round begins on Friday morning.

