Georgia Tech’s Kramer leads Rice Planters Amateur after 2nd round
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer shot a 2nd round 66 to take over the lead at the Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday.
Kramer takes a 1 shot lead into Friday’s final round over his Yellow Jackets teammate Andy Mao and Rutgers’ Luke Wells. Kramer is at -10.
Winthrop’s Nick Mayfield, who held the lead after round 1, shot a 73 on Thursday and dropped to -7.
Drew Hackett of UNCW, who’s attempting to become the first player to win the Rice Planters in back to back years since 1998, shot a 74 on Thursday and dropped to -1.
The final round begins on Friday morning.
