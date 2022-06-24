Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain in Horry County
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Horry County early Friday.
The Horry County Animal Care Center said the ducklings got stuck in a drain near the Walgreens across from Ocean Lakes Family Campground after being separated from their mother.
A total of seven ducklings were rescued by an Horry County police officer using a catch net.
