Kramer beats Georgia Tech teammate Mao in playoff to win 50th Rice Planters Amateur

Georgia Tech's Aidan Kramer (on the right), birdied the first playoff hole to beat his teammate Andy Mao and win the 50th Rice Planters Amateur(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer beat his college teammate Andy Mao with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the 50th Rice Planters Amateur championship at the Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Kramer and Mao each finished the tournament at -11.

Rutgers’ Luke Wells finished 3rd at -8 while TCU’s Brent Hamm, Ball State’s Joey Ranieri and Midwestern State’s Garrett Leek finished tied for 4th at -7.

UNCW’s Drew Hackett, last years winner who was attempting to become the first player to win the Rice Planters in back to back years since 1998, finished at +1.

Kramer, who started the day with the lead, shot a -1, 71 on Friday getting birdies on 12 and 13.

Mao started the day a shot back and birdied 16 to tie things up.

