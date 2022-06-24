SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Law enforcement, neighbors gather in Ridgeville for gun violence forum

Law enforcement leaders said they are trying to get out into the community more and show their...
Law enforcement leaders said they are trying to get out into the community more and show their presence to prevent crime from happening.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - High-ranking law enforcement officials in Dorchester County came together to speak with the community Thursday night on how to reduce gun violence throughout the county.

Leaders from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgeville, Holly Hill and St. George police departments gathered at the Ridgeville Community Center for a forum with neighbors hosted by the Community Resource Center.

Holly Hill Police Chief Joshua Detter said he was surprised at the willingness of the community to come together to find a potential solution.

“I was shocked actually to hear a lot of the community say it wasn’t necessarily the guns that were the issue as much as it was the people that are using them wrongly,” he said.

Among the audience was Tisa Whack, who lost her only son to gun violence.

She said people need to learn how to resolve conflicts without using a gun but also speak up when they see something is off.

“I think law enforcement, they can do but so much,” Whack said, “but they do need community involvement to reduce the crime in the city and the gun violence.”

Law enforcement leaders said they are trying to get out into the community more and show their presence to prevent crime from happening.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said over 95% of stolen handguns in the county are taken from unlocked cars and urged people to lock up their belongings.

Whack said other people can get involved is through voting during this year’s general election.

“When you talk about gun violence being a weapon problem or a people problem, it can be a combination of both,” she said, “but when you talk about a people problem when people don’t vote that causes some of the laws that you want to see and the changes you want to see not go into effect.”

Overall, the law enforcement agencies and the community said the forum was a huge success, and they hope to have more of them in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and...
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini

Latest News

Jahnice Sharron Smith, 24, was last heard from on the phone on June 14.
Deputies searching for missing woman
Police say they are looking for Harry Capers III, 38, who they describe as 5′06″ weighing 160...
Police searching for man wanted for questioning
Berkeley County officially opened a new Sheriff’s Office substation on Sangaree Parkway...
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office opens 6th substation