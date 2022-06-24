Less heat, less humidity as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front moved through early this morning and this will help to bring minor relief from the heat and humidity we’ve experienced over the past few days. We expect lots of sunshine today with a less humid breeze out of the east at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 80s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Temps will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for morning lows over the week. It should be a mainly dry and sunny weekend with highs near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance may start to increase toward the middle of next week.

TROPICS: We’re watching a tropical wave over the eastern tropical Atlantic that continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and storms. A tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward as it approaches the Windward Islands.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

