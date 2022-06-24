LIVE: Services for Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The community is rallying around the loved ones of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was killed in the line of duty

Aldridge, 25, passed away just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said he was an organ and tissue donor who will go on to help 70 other people.

Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21. (Fox Carolina News)

Here’s how you can help and pay your respects:

SERVICE ARRANGEMENTS

A funeral service for Aldridge is being held today, June 26 at 4 p.m. at The Church at the Mill on Anderson Mill Road. Footage of the funeral was provided by the church.

He will be laid to rest at Westwood Memorial Gardens in Moore.

The procession to the church will leave the funeral home at 3 p.m. and follow the route below:

Turn left out of the parking lot of Floyd’s Mortuary.

Turn right onto E. St. John Street

E. St. John Street turns into John B. White Sr. Blvd/Reidville Road

Turn left onto Anderson Mill Road

Turn left into the parking lot of The Church at the Mill

The procession from the church to Westwood Memorial Gardens located at 6101 Reidville Road will start at around 6:15 p.m. and follow the route below:

Turn right onto Anderson Mill Road, out of the parking lot

Turn left onto Reidville Road

Follow until we turn left into the cemetery or the overflow parking area

Deputies ask no civilian on the procession route to proceed past the intersection of Highway 290 on Reidville Road towards the cemetery.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol Honors Team and caisson will honor Aldridge at his service.

A joint venture between North Carolina Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Troopers Association, the caisson is one of only a couple of its kind in the nation.

The caisson consists of a custom Amish-built wagon and specially-trained horses that will escort Deputy Aldridge’s casket from the funeral home to the church for his memorial service. Volunteers from the state Highway Patrol serve as members of the unit to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

A procession carried fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional to Floyd's Mortuary where his arrangements will be handled.

PATROL CAR MEMORIAL

Deputy Aldridge’s patrol car is set up outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for the community and fellow law enforcement to pay their respects.

The car is covered in balloons, flowers, ribbons and messages of support.

A group of community members came together Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil by the memorial.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL PLANNED

A candlelight memorial is planned for Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m. around the flag pole at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Flags at the sheriff’s office have been lowered to half staff for Aldridge.

Click here for more details.

Flags were lowered at half-staff Wednesday morning. (WHNS)

Memorial Ride for Deputy Aldridge

An Upstate group announced it will hold a memorial ride and parade in honor of Deputy Aldridge and to show support to his fellow deputies.

The Mizfitz of the Upstate Shows will have the event on Friday, June 24. Those interested are encouraged to meet in the parking lot at Monterey’s Restaurant next to Pizza Hut at 7 p.m. and to fly blue line flags.

The ride starts at 7:45 p.m.

The Carolina Brotherhood will also hold a memorial ride on Saturday, June 25.

Carolina Brotherhood. (Fox Carolina News)

GOFUNDME SET UP

A GoFundMe is raising money for the fallen deputy’s wife and unborn child. As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has received more than $81,000 from over 1,000 different donors.

Click here to donate.

Deputy Austin Aldridge (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

WAYS TO CONTACT THE ALRDRIGE FAMILY

With the family’s permission, an email has been set up for those who want to offer support for Austin’s wife and unborn child.

honoringdeputyaldridge@gmail.com

If any business wants to contribute services or gifts, they can reach out to this email address.

IMPACT FELT ACROSS THE STATE

People across South Carolina have showed an outpouring of support for Deputy Aldridge’s family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

Under the Carolina Moon said they will be printing memorial t-shirts in honor of Deputy Aldridge. All proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to his family. They will be available for preorder on the store’s website.

During a talent competition on Wednesday night, Haleigh McSwain, a contestant in the Miss South Carolina pageant honored Aldridge.

Mama Sue’s of Spartanburg offered free meals to all law enforcement on Wednesday in honor of Aldridge.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke about Aldridge during a press conference on Wednesday.

FOX Carolina crews in Myrtle Beach spotted a digital billboard message remembering Aldridge and recognizing his End of Watch.

Billboard for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge in Myrtle Beach, SC. (FOX Carolina News)

