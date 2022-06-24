Attorney general: Moncks Corner man arrested after soliciting minor for sex

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Moncks Coroner man on Friday.

Christopher James Hendrix, 50, of Moncks Coroner, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. That is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a news release stated.

Investigators say Hendrix solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children and the Beaufort Police Department made the arrest.

