SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Attorney general: Moncks Corner man arrested after soliciting minor for sex

Christopher James Hendrix, 50, of Moncks Coroner, is charged with one count of criminal...
Christopher James Hendrix, 50, of Moncks Coroner, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Moncks Coroner man on Friday.

Christopher James Hendrix, 50, of Moncks Coroner, is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. That is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a news release stated.

Investigators say Hendrix solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children and the Beaufort Police Department made the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner asking for public’s help identifying victim of deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary, according to Charleston County jail...
Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
Deputies say they found Kobe Beondre Dawson.
Deputies locate missing 21-year-old
The City of Charleston is offering free virtual classes for young adults to learn about...
Program offers free financial literacy workshops for youth
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Data shows biking in Charleston is growing but infrastructure is behind