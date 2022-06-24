SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Program offers free financial literacy workshops for youth

The City of Charleston is offering free virtual classes for young adults to learn about...
The City of Charleston is offering free virtual classes for young adults to learn about personal finance.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is offering free virtual classes for young adults to learn about personal finance.

Friday morning, their workshop will be about smart spending and realistic goals, and the next two will be about establishing credit and managing debt, and long-term financial goals. The first meeting happened last week, but that recording will be available online.

Schedule and topics:

  • Week 1: June 17 -  Budgeting, saving and the importance of a bank account
  • Week 2: June 24 -  Smart Spending and realistic goals
  • Week 3: July 8 - Establishing Credit and managing debt
  • Week 4: July 15 - Long-term financial foals: college, investing, big-ticket items

The Bank on Charleston Financial Empowerment Initiative will be held virtually for three more weeks, and any high school and college-aged kids are encouraged to register.

The Director, Mindy Sturm, says that financial mistakes are common for all ages, and the more access to financial information, the better.

“Youth don’t often get this type of information. Schools are busy focusing on academics, as they need to be, and so financial literacy sometimes gets lost in the shuffle,” Sturm said.

Along with learning new skills, there are also incentives for participating. They will raffle off prizes among those who complete their tasks each week.

The link to the class is sent each week by Thursday. To register, email Mindy Sturm at sturmm@charleston-sc.gov, or call 843-860-2233. Classes are open to anyone, and it’s not too late to register.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner asking for public’s help identifying victim of deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary, according to Charleston County jail...
Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

Law enforcement leaders said they are trying to get out into the community more and show their...
Law enforcement, neighbors gather in Ridgeville for gun violence forum
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
Police say they are looking for Harry Capers III, 38, who they describe as 5′06″ weighing 160...
Police searching for man wanted for questioning