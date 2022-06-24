Rally held in downtown Charleston after Roe v. Wade gets overturned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large crowd is downtown in Charleston to rally against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court’s decision on Friday strips away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, started just outside Charleston City Hall Friday afternoon.

People have been chanting my body my choice and no justice no peace and holding signs that say “Not your uterus, not your opinion.”

Carolina Graham, who is participating in the rally, says she cried when she heard the court’s decision.

“I was out here a month ago, right across the street actually, for another protest from when they leaked this information, and I hoped it wouldn’t be true, and I just hope for change, and I hope that hopefully what we’re doing out here makes a difference and what we’re doing around the United States,” Graham said.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood are also at the rally as well as Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for governor. Cunningham says he would veto the state’s heartbeat bill that Gov. Henry McMaster called for if he is elected.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, McMaster said he would “file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect.”

As written, the bill was said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail, or both.

This rally is expected to go into the night, and there is a separate pro-life rally that is expected to start around 7:30 p.m. at the Four Corners of Law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

