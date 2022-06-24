SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rally held in downtown Charleston after Roe v. Wade gets overturned

The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on...
The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, is just outside Charleston City Hall on Broad Street.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large crowd is downtown in Charleston to rally against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court’s decision on Friday strips away the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century.

The demonstration, organized by Bans off our Bodies, started just outside Charleston City Hall Friday afternoon.

People have been chanting my body my choice and no justice no peace and holding signs that say “Not your uterus, not your opinion.”

Carolina Graham, who is participating in the rally, says she cried when she heard the court’s decision.

“I was out here a month ago, right across the street actually, for another protest from when they leaked this information, and I hoped it wouldn’t be true, and I just hope for change, and I hope that hopefully what we’re doing out here makes a difference and what we’re doing around the United States,” Graham said.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood are also at the rally as well as Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for governor. Cunningham says he would veto the state’s heartbeat bill that Gov. Henry McMaster called for if he is elected.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, McMaster said he would “file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect.”

As written, the bill was said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail, or both.

This rally is expected to go into the night, and there is a separate pro-life rally that is expected to start around 7:30 p.m. at the Four Corners of Law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner asking for public’s help identifying victim of deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary, according to Charleston County jail...
Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

The cat and the bat were both submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday.
DHEC: Rabid cat, bat exposure confirmed in Charleston Co.
If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the...
7 charged in connection to cockfighting in Ridgeville
Christopher James Hendrix, 50, of Moncks Coroner, is charged with one count of criminal...
Attorney general: Moncks Corner man arrested after soliciting minor for sex
The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire