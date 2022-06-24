SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rental crisis driving up cost on mobile homes

Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader...
Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.(NBC15)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s no secret that inflation and skyrocketing home prices have pushed rents higher.

What’s not being told is the impact it’s having on what many see as the only affordable form of housing left, which are mobile homes.

Roughly 20 million Americans live in mobile homes, which makes up about 6% of all U.S. residences.

But high demand, low supply, and a jump in corporate ownership have increased the cost, leaving many low-income Americans with no alternatives.

On a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.

According to the Washington Post, average new home prices grew by 22% since the start of the pandemic.

Over that same period, mobile home prices have jumped almost 50%.

Washing Post also reports mobile home rent prices are doubling and even tripling in some areas.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. at Oakbrook Village Apartments on Springview Lane.
24 units damaged, 80 residents displaced by large Summerville apartment fire
A crash involving three vehicles happened on Rivers Avenue Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Report: Man dies after being ejected, run over and dragged 30 feet
It happened on I-95 northbound around the 98-mile marker at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Coroner asking for public’s help identifying victim of deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Ernest Wayne Canup is charged with second-degree burglary, according to Charleston County jail...
Man, juvenile arrested in pair of early-morning N. Charleston burglaries
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old...
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

Latest News

America’s first major gun bill in years could be on Biden's desk by this weekend with House...
Senate approves gun bill, on track for House approval
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Death toll from Afghanistan’s quake rises to 1,150 people
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill